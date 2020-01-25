SCHP: Former Coastal Carolina football player taken into custody, charged after pedestrian death in Horry County

SATURDAY 6:30 AM UPDATE: South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that former Coastal Carolina football player Riley Patton has been taken into custody and charged with felony DUI involving death, and leaving the scene of a collision.

One pedestrian died on Highway 544 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after Patton, driving a GMC truck eastbound on Hwy. 544, struck the pedestrian.

A 2001 Ford truck was in the median giving assistance to another vehicle when the GMC truck ran off onto the median, striking the Ford truck and the pedestrian standing outside of the truck.

After striking the pedestrian, Patton drove the GMC truck down the road to Peachtree Grocery, where he was then taken into custody.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell confirms he was called to a pedestrian fatality on Highway 544 in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety had crews on scene. According to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Twitter page, they got the call at 12:55 a.m.

