SCHP investigating fatal collision in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on SC-68 near Fechtig Rd. late Wednesday night.

According to SCHP, a 2006 Cadillac SRX was traveling West on SC-68 and a 2013 Ford Explorer was traveling East when one of the cars crossed the center line and struck the other at 11:17 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt and transported to the hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer died at the hospital due to their injuries.

The SCHP is still investigating this collision.