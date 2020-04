HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to Lambert Road around 9:16 p.m. on Thursday.

An individual driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Lambert Road near US-501, when the driver lost control. The driver ran off of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. No other units were involved.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.