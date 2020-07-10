SCHP investigating hit and run fatal crash in Clarendon County

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hit-and-run_26150

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal hit and run incident Thursday night in Clarendon County.

According to Corporal Collins, an unknown car was traveling on Moses Dingle Rd. around 10 p.m. when they struck someone on a bicycle.

The bicyclist died due to the crash and the suspect is still unknown.

There is no information on the car, but it is suggested that the car has heavy front end, windshield and side mirror damage on the vehicle.

The SCHP and MAIT Team are still investigating the incident.

As more information becomes aware, we will continue to update the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES