SCHP investigating hit and run fatal crash in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal hit and run incident Thursday night in Clarendon County.

According to Corporal Collins, an unknown car was traveling on Moses Dingle Rd. around 10 p.m. when they struck someone on a bicycle.

The bicyclist died due to the crash and the suspect is still unknown.

There is no information on the car, but it is suggested that the car has heavy front end, windshield and side mirror damage on the vehicle.

The SCHP and MAIT Team are still investigating the incident.

As more information becomes aware, we will continue to update the story.