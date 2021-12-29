SCHP: Moped driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that a moped driver was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to SCHP, a moped and tractor-trailer were both traveling south on Highway 101 near Greenpond Road when around 6:37 p.m. the tractor-trailer hit the back of the moped.

Troopers say that the moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped. The driver of the moped later passed away at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

