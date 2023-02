GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

According to troopers, A 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed on Groce Meadow Road around 2:30 p.m.

Troopers said that the motorcycle was traveling east on Groce Meadow Road and then traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree, the driver died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.