BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in Beaufort County.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, the accident happened Tuesday afternoon around just before 4 p.m. along US-278 near Pinckney Colony Road.

The driver of a Toyota pickup truck was headed southbound on Pinckney Colony Road before turning on US-278 and colliding with a motorcyclist headed west on US-278.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway by troopers.