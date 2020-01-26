SCHP: One dead after accident in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Beaufort County.

The accident happened on US 278 at Shelter Cove on Saturday, January 25 at 10:45 PM.

The vehicles involved were a Volkswagon and a Nissan.

The driver of the Volkswagon pulled out in front of the Nissan as it was travelling on US 278 which led to a collision.

The driver of the Volkswagon died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

