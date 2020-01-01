SCHP: One dead after van carrying 10 passengers strikes tree

AIKEN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released details of a fatal crash involving a passenger van that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 9:35 a.m. on 1-26 Westbound near mile marker 14 in Aiken.

A 1997 Ford E 350 passenger van, carrying 10 people, was traveling westbound when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

One person, a passenger seated in the fourth row of the van, was killed. The other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

SCHP is investigating.