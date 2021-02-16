SCHP: One dead following collision with tow truck in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision that left one driver dead.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at 9:54 p.m. Monday night at the US Hwy 17 and the William A. Campbell Rd. intersection.

A 2003 Chevrolet Impala was traveling West on William A. Campbell Rd. when they ignored a stopped sign and was struck by a tow truck traveling South on US Hwy 17, said officials.

Officials report that the driver of the tow truck sustained minor injuries due to the crash and the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was pronounced dead.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

