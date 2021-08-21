SCHP: One dead after Friday night crash in Williamsburg County, troopers investigate

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALTERS, SC (WCBD) – A driver is dead after a fatal crash that occurred Friday night at around 10:25 P.M in the area of Williamsburg County, officials say.

Driving a 2007 Cadillac, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt headed south on Secondary 221, also known as Blakely Road,

SCHP says, the driver ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, struck a tree, and then overturned near Jonah Road.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate, and News 2 will update this story as new information is reported.

Count on 2 for updates.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES