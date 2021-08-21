SCHP: One dead after Friday night crash in Williamsburg County, troopers investigate

SALTERS, SC (WCBD) – A driver is dead after a fatal crash that occurred Friday night at around 10:25 P.M in the area of Williamsburg County, officials say.

Driving a 2007 Cadillac, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt headed south on Secondary 221, also known as Blakely Road,

SCHP says, the driver ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, struck a tree, and then overturned near Jonah Road.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate, and News 2 will update this story as new information is reported.

Count on 2 for updates.