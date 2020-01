HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday.

According to SCHP, a Hyundai was traveling eastbound on Secondary Highway 66 when it crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Quest head on.

One passenger in the Hyundai was killed, and several people were transported to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating.