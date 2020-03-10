SCHP: Pedestrian killed along Thurgood Marshal Hwy in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Williamsburg County.

Troopers say the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck hit the pedestrian while trying to legally pass a vehicle on Thurgood Marshall Highway.

The truck then hit a pedestrian walking on the other side of the road.

Authorities say the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, later died at the hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.