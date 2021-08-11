SCHP reminds drivers to use extra caution when driving near school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is urging drivers to use extra caution around school buses and zones as the school year begins.

SCHP took a moment to remind drivers of the rules of the road when it comes to school buses.

Drivers traveling on a two-lane road are required to stop for stopped school buses regardless of which lane the driver is in.

On multi-lane roadways of three or more lanes, only drivers traveling in the same direction of the bus are required to stop. Traffic traveling in the other direction is not required to stop “regardless of the medium,” according to SCHP.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) Director Robert Woods IV said that “troopers will increase patrols around school zones and bus routes” as drivers reacclimate to sharing the road.

However, SCHP is also asking parents and guardians to teach children how to safely get on and off the bus, and to be aware of pedestrian safety.