SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help relating to a hit-and-run collision that happened Saturday night.

According to troopers, an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Road near Wheeler Drive around 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the SC Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000.