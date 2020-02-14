SCHP: Two dead after rear-ending freightliner truck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a collision that left two dead on Thursday afternoon.

According to SCHP, the accident took place around 2:30 p.m. on I-26 westbound near mile marker 119.

A 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling behind a 2002 freightliner box truck, when it struck the back of, and slid under, the truck.

The driver of the truck was unharmed, but both the driver and passenger of the Nissan died as a result of their injuries.

The SCHP is investigating.