SCHP: Two dead following collision in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a crash that resulted in two fatalities on Wednesday.

According to SCHP, the collision occurred around 12:21 p.m. on U.S. 278.

A 2019 VW Jetta was traveling westbound on U.S. 278 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Rose Hill Way.

While attempting to turn, the Jetta collided with a 2019 BMW SUV traveling eastbound on U.S. 278.

The driver of the Jetta was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital, and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The front seat passenger in the Jetta was transported by EMS to Savannah Memorial Hospital.

The final passenger in the Jetta was sitting in the back seat and died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

SCHP reported that the driver of the BMW was wearing a seatbelt but did not provide information on whether any occupants in the Jetta were wearing seatbelts.

The collision is still under investigation by SCHP.