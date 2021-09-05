SCHP: Two dead, three injured after Saturday night crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday night crash in Beaufort County that happened on Sams Point Road near Attaway Lane.

According to SCHP, the accident occurred around 7:38 P.M.

The accident involved a 2019 Nissan sedan traveling north on Sams Point Road, and a 2010 BMW sedan turning left on Sams Points Road from Attaway Lane.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection, resulting in the death of both front-seat passengers from both vehicles on-scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

The driver of the BMW, and the driver and back seat passenger of the Nissan were all taken to the hospital.

SCHP continues to investigate, and News 2 will update this story as new information is reported.

Count on 2 for updates.