HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of an auto vs. pedestrian fatality that occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

According to SCHP, a 2002 BMW was traveling east on West Dogwood Road, near Vernon Lane, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

No charges are expected at this time, according to SCHP.