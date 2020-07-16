SCHSL decision on fall sports amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan was revealed for fall sports during the upcoming school year by the South Carolina High School League.

Fall sports will be played, as of right now.

Football games will kick off September 11th, which is three weeks later than originally scheduled for this season. Other fall sports are able to begin on August 31st.

Fall practices for all sports have been moved to August 17th. The high school league recognizes the plans in place may change based on COVID-19 numbers in the upcoming months.

A proposal to flip the fall and spring sports was rejected, but that ruling will reportedly be appealed coming up.