SCHSL exploring option of virtual conditioning, hopes not to cancel season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Executive Committee held a teleconference on Thursday to discuss options for moving forward amidst school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHSL is operating on the same schedule as SC schools, meaning all athletic activities are suspended through the month of April. SCHSL said that their “partnership with the academic community will determine what the future holds for our member schools and spring sports season.”

In the meantime, SCHSL is working to create a plan that would allow some sort of interaction amongst teams. “All avenues to keep…students and coaches active during this postponement are being explored,” including virtual conditioning.

SCHSL says that they are working to develop a virtual option that follows health and safety guidelines:

“We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning.”

As of now, SCHSL is hopeful that they will not have to outright cancel the season, and that they are able “to take advantage of all dates at our disposal once schools reopen.”