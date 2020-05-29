SCHSL releases guidelines for return to play/practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the SC High School League (SCHSL) released guidelines for the return of high school sponsored team sports.

According to SCHSL, the guidelines were created by “representatives from the League staff, SC Superintendents, member school athletics directors and coaches, and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMACH). The AccelerateED Task Force and DHEC have vetted the guidelines as well.

General guidelines to be followed throughout the entire process, according to SCHSL, include:

Self-isolation – if you are sick, stay home,

Practice social distancing of at least six feet distance to the greatest extent possible,

Wash hands frequently (20 seconds with soap and water or use of a sanitizer that contains at least 60%

alcohol),

workstations, sinks) or remove unnecessary frequently touched surfaces (e.g., trash can lids),

Strongly consider wearing a cloth face covering when in public (do not use on children under two years

old, people with difficulty breathing or people who cannot remove the mask themselves)

Avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment when possible, or

disinfect them before and after use,

disinfect.

In addition to the above, more detailed guidelines have been established. The return will come in phases, with phase one incorporating social distancing, temperature screenings, and face coverings, among other precautions. SCHSL lists the following:

Maintain minimum physical distancing of six feet between participants at all times.

Daily health screening of athletes, coaches, and staff by a healthcare professional or designated full-time district/school employee. If an individual answer YES to any of these questions, then

they cannot participate on that day: Fever at 100.4 or higher in the past 72 hours? Cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or

diarrhea? Contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 with the previous 14 days? Compromised immune system or chronic diseases?

professional or designated fulltime district/school employee. If temperature is equal to or

greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, then that individual will not be allowed to stay on site.

inhibitory Face coverings should not be shared. Non-disposable face coverings should be

Athletes, coaches and staff should come dressed for participation.

Use of locker rooms and/or offices is prohibited during Phase 1.

Bathroom access will be limited to every other stall, with no more people allowed inside than

the number of stalls in use.

should be provided for all participants.

surfaces should be sanitized frequently during each event. Shared equipment should be cleaned and disinfected in between each user.

anyone. Disposable cups should be used for those that do not have access to their own water

bottle. Use of communal water fountains is not recommended.

high- fives, handshaking, fist-bumping, and chest-bumping.

avoid having large numbers of athletes in the same location at the same time.

facility if they have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days or have

symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

from entering if they are 65 years of age or older or have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma or weakened immunity.

If spectators are permitted to attend, they should remain in an area that provides a reduced

opportunity for transmission of any illness while providing an opportunity to observe. Maintain 6 ft. social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Face coverings should be worn in spectator area if at all possible.

Conditioning and Sports Specific Skill Development may occur if the following conditions are implemented, in addition to the General Guidelines: Group size should be limited to 10 persons per facility including athletes, coaches and staff whenever in an indoor or outdoor space. No balls or sports equipment for first 10 days of workouts or 14 calendar days to minimize common contact points. Beginning with 11th day of workouts or 15th calendar day, properly cleaned and sanitized balls and sports equipment may be used. Must maintain 6ft. social distancing. When using weight rooms, practicing calisthenics, running, or other conditioning training where vigorous exercise occurs, proper spacing from others must be maintained by working out with 12 feet minimum between each person. (This may require closing or moving some equipment). Stunting would not meet social distancing guidelines, therefore would not be allowed during Phase 1.

Consider the use of a digital thermometer to check temperature athletes, coaches and staff. If a touch thermometer is used, it must be disinfected between individuals.

Consider COVID-19 testing for any athlete, coach, and/or staff that fails the screening process not to return until tested negative or a note from a health care provider other than an athletic trainer.

Athletic Training Rooms should only be used for immediate care or emergencies.

Student Athletes should remain with their assigned groups during each workout and during daily workouts to limit the number of people they come in contact with.

Appropriate time be given between use of facilities to allow for thorough sanitation of the facility and equipment.

Use of communal water devices is not recommended and any non-disposable water bottles or cups should be sanitized thoroughly prior to re-use. Best practice is for athletes to bring their own water.

Priority of facilities should be given to fall sports athletes if at all possible.

Consideration should be given to the number of athletes, coaches and staff allowed on campus each day to ensure that the facility can be cleaned thoroughly, and risk of transmission is reduced. Building occupancy should not exceed 20% of the number of people allowed by the fire marshal.

Create and request athletes, coaches and/or staff to sign “Assumption of Risk” form prior to participation.

In the coming weeks, SCHSL will evaluate and release guidelines for phase two. According to SCHSL, “phase two will include less restrictive measures such as allowing sports to conduct modified competition. Phase three will include returning to normal operations.”