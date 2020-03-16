SCHSL suspends all sports through April 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) is suspending all Spring sports through April 5. All contests, practices, workouts, conditioning/strength training, and skills development are included in the suspension.

This decision was made in accordance with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order to close all public schools. SCHSL will meet via teleconference on April 2 to re-evaluate and determine best practices moving forward.

SCHSL thanked the public for cooperation and patience and said that “a return to normalcy is dependent on how we proceed with caution and calm.”