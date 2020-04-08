SCHSL: Teams may conduct virtual conditioning, training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the SC High School League (SCHSL) sent a letter to member schools giving coaches the green light for virtual conditioning and training.

SCHSL said that all member middle and high school sports teams “can offer strength and conditioning workouts…using any media platform…provided it does not require athletes and/or coaches to gather in one location.”

The workouts cannot be mandatory and must be conducted after standard school hours. All workouts will be approved by the local school district.

For spring sports, coaches can provide sport-specific training in addition to the conditioning, provided it follows the above guidelines.

There are some restrictions: for example, cheer workouts/training may not involved stunting or tumbling “as these are a safety risk for the athlete.”

The SCHSL stressed the need to follow all social distancing guidelines.