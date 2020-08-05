SCHSL votes in favor of moving high school football practice, season to September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – High school football practice and season will have an even later start this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee met on Wednesday and decided to further push back the start of football practice to September 8th.

An earlier revised plan moved the start of practice to August 17th with football games beginning on September 11th. All other sports would begin playing games on August 31st.

Wednesday’s vote passed 18-0 in favor of moving the start of practice back to early September.

The first football scrimmage would be played on September 12 with official games beginning September 25th.

Finals will take place on December 4th and 5th. The regular season will last seven weeks.

It will be up to local districts if they choose to participate, and there will be no penalty if teams are unable to play games due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Fall Sports Calendar

Girls Golf, Swim, and Girls Tennis will begin practice on August 17th with first events happening August 31st.

Cross Country and Volleyball will start practice on August 24th with with first contacts happening September 7th.

Football and Competitive Cheer will begin practice on September 8th. Cheer holds its first contest on October 13th while football will hold its first games on September 25th.