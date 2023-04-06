MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A great white shark recently washed ashore in Myrtle Beach, giving scientists a rare opportunity for data collection.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDR), their biologists and scientists from the Georgia Aquarium and Ripley’s Aquarium performed a necropsy on the 10-foot female shark.

SCDNR said that they found “nodules on the shark’s spleen, but no conclusive cause of illness.” Tissue samples have been sent for further analysis.

It is common for large sharks, dolphins, whales, and sea turtles to become stranded on beaches when they are ill or injured, according to SCDNR, but “a white shark stranding in South Carolina is unusual.”

The agency said that the young shark had not been previously tagged and did not present a threat to beach goers.