SCNG conducts ROC drill as hurricane season gets underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Saturday conducted a hurricane rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill in preparation for the season.
A ROC drill includes reviewing the projections for the season, plans for staging, and plans for activation of personnel and equipment in support of the state’s response to a storm.”
The SCNG identified “assets, resources, and potential shortfalls in the event of a large-scale response.”
U.S. Army Major General Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, said that the guard is always working to determine “strengths, weaknesses, and how [they] can look to improve.”