SCNG conducts ROC drill as hurricane season gets underway

The South Carolina National Guard conducted a hurricane rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill June 12, 2021, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, in order to continue to refine planning and preparations for the 2021 hurricane season. The ROC drill provided an overview of the projections for this hurricane season, as well as the South Carolina National Guard’s plan for staging and activation of personnel and equipment in support of the state’s response to a storm. The drill allowed for the South Carolina National Guard’s major subordinate commands to identify assets, resources, and potential shortfalls in the event of a large-scale response.

U.S. Army Major General Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, said that the guard is always working to determine “strengths, weaknesses, and how [they] can look to improve.”