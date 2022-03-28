COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) has begun the process of updating its 34-year-old helicopter fleet with the addition of five new AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The new model is the military’s most advanced attack helicopter and will significantly enhance the capabilities of SCNG’s 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion.

The addition of the new helicopters to the fleet will enable the SCNG “to provide unmatched attack helicopter support in any conflict anywhere on the globe,” according to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matt Woolsey, who serves as the Apache Production and Fielding Product Manager.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

Pilots will have “the capability to simultaneously conduct (or quickly transition between) movement to contact, security, and or attack missions to provide reach, lethality, protection, and mission command.”

Upgrades also include “a new integrated infrared laser that allows for easier target designation and enhanced infrared imagery which blends both infrared and night vision capabilities.”

To put it simply, U.S. Army Col. Jay McElveen, SCNG’s 59th Aviation Troop Command commander, explained that “the AH-64E comes with improved navigation, communication, and weapon systems that will afford the aircrews that fly them a tactical and technical advantage on the battlefield for decades to come.”

SCNG will eventually replace all 24 of its current D-model fleet with the new E-model.