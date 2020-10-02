SCNG soldiers return home after deployment to Middle East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Soldiers with the SC National Guard (SCNG) on Wednesday returned home following a August 2019 deployment to the Middle East.
The soldiers are part of the 4-118 Infantry Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, attached to the 218 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the SCNG.
They were deployed over a year ago in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.
Operation Inherent Resolve is an ongoing military effort to combat the threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
Operation Spartan Shield “maintains a US military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen our defense relationships and build partner capacity.”
SCNG leaders met the returning soldiers, along with family and friends.