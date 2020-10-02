SCNG soldiers return home after deployment to Middle East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Soldiers with the SC National Guard (SCNG) on Wednesday returned home following a August 2019 deployment to the Middle East.

The soldiers are part of the 4-118 Infantry Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, attached to the 218 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the SCNG.

Some U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 4-118th Infantry Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, return home Sept. 30, 2020, with South Carolina National Guard leaders greeting them in Columbia, South Carolina, after a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The 4-118th Infantry Battalion deployed to the Middle East after departing South Carolina in August 2019. The return of the Soldiers from the Middle East is conducted in stages due to mission requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chelsea Baker, South Carolina National Guard)

They were deployed over a year ago in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Operation Inherent Resolve is an ongoing military effort to combat the threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Operation Spartan Shield “maintains a US military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen our defense relationships and build partner capacity.”

SCNG leaders met the returning soldiers, along with family and friends.