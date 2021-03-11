SCNG soldiers send support to young hospital patient from parking lot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) soldiers have done it all over the past year.

They’ve been mobilized to shore up hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 surges, staff mass testing sites, administer much anticipated vaccines, quell civil unrest in the state, protect the nation’s Capitol, and now, to brighten the day of a young girl in the hospital.

Soldiers from the 4-18th Combined Arms Battalion and 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion gathered in the parking lot of Greenville Memorial Hospital with balloons and signs to show support for Ruth Anna Coker.

Coker is currently hospitalized for an ongoing medical condition.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the soldiers waved and held up encouraging signs for Anna to read through her window. They also gave balloons and “uplifting items” to Anna’s mom to deliver.

