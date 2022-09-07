COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education released standardized test results from the 2021-2022 school year for elementary and middle school grade levels.

Results from the SC READY assessment showed that students overall scored higher in English/language arts skills but lower in math, according to officials. In addition, results from the SC PASS assessment indicated that students scored lower in science and social studies.

“Today’s results confirm the impacts and disruptions caused by the pandemic and the fact that we must continue to support students and educators as we recover,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Much more will need to be done to reach our high standards and goals for the students of South Carolina, and it will take the combined efforts of educators, parents, and other stakeholders as we move forward.”

State education officials said several resources have been provided on state and local levels to alleviate learning gaps amid the pandemic. Those resources include a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) professional learning program along with a partnership with the South Carolina State Library to provide online tutoring for students free of charge.

The SCPASS assessment consists of tests in both science and social studies. Science scores are reported in four categories: does not meet expectations, approaches expectations, meets expectations, and exceeds expectations. Social studies scores are reported in three categories: not met, met, and exemplary.

“Forty-six percent of the 113,880 fourth and sixth grade students tested in 2021-2022 met or exceeded state standards in science,” officials said. “This is an increase from 43 percent in 2020-2021 when 101,509 fourth and sixth graders were tested and a decrease from 49 percent in 2018-2019 when 178,756 fourth, sixth and eighth graders were tested.”

The SC READY assessment includes tests in ELA and math.

“Nearly 47 percent of the 347,962 third through eighth grade students tested met or exceeded expectations in ELA on state assessments during the 2021-2022 school year,” officials said. “This is an increase from around 42 percent (305,820 tested) during 2020-2021 and 45 percent (355,930 tested) during the 2018-2019 year.”

Officials said the math results reflect the national assessment data, showing a decline post-pandemic.

“Just 39 percent of students met or exceeded expectations last school year, an increase from around 37 percent during 2020-2021 and decrease from around 45 percent during the 2018-2019 school year.”

Full results of the SCPASS assessment can be found here; results of the SC READY assessment are here.