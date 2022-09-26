COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) on Monday encourages citizens to monitor Hurricane Ian as the storm carves a path to the United States.

While the storm will not directly hit our coast, like it would be coming from the Atlantic Ocean, it could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes to the state by the week’s end.

State emergency management leaders say those who are in potentially vulnerable areas should review their hurricane preparedness plans and consider what actions they would need to take if the storm does threaten South Carolina.

“Much of what South Carolina experiences will depend on where and when Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “While we are not expecting the full force of a hurricane-strength storm, everyone in South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry should be prepared to take personal safety precautions if advised to do so by your local emergency managers.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has notified key local and state agencies to be ready to respond if needed.

You can download and review a copy of the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide to help your family prepare for hurricane season by clicking here.