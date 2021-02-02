SC’s oldest resident gets COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health said South Carolina’s oldest resident, 111-year-old Maria Aulenbacher, received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.
“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher.
Aulenbacher gave a thumbs up after receiving the vaccine at Prisma Health’s mass vaccination site in Greenville.
Aulenbacher’s 77-year-old daughter also received the vaccine with her mother.
Prisma Health said Aulenbacher moved to South Carolina a decade ago from Germany to live with her daughter.
“I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again,” said Aulenbacher. “I look forward to our family safely all being together.”