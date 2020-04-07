SC’s rural counties lacking medical needs during coronavirus pandemic

ORANGRBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Many counties across South Carolina do not have a hospital or urgent care for coronavirus testing and treatment,

A higher percentage of rural county residents have pre-existing conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

The former Director of the Rural and Minority Health Research Center explained why that is the case:

“Because those the rural communities where people who live are less likely to have insurance because you don’t have the big industries that are gonna provide employer-supplied health insurance, and we don’t have Medicaid expansion,” Dr. Jan Probst.

Dr. Probst says that is why so many people in rural communities don’t have insurance.

Many jobs in those counties also increase employees risks of being exposed to COVID-19.