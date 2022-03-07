COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Carolina, and state officials remind people that tornadoes, flooding, and wind can be serious threats in the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service are reminding people that severe storms, tornadoes, and flash floods are major hazards in the state and residents need to take proper safety precautions.

SCEMD will focus on a different topic each day related to severe weather:

Sunday: Types of Severe Weather

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Staying Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado

Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips

Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review

Click here for Storm Team 2’s latest weather forecast.

SCEMD is also using the week to emphasize that people should not drive into areas where water covers the road during flooding.

The week includes a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning, where the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

The tornado drill will start at 9 a.m.

Officials are urging schools, daycares, and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.

More information on Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week can be found here.

