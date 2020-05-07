SCSEA requests hazard pay for state employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC State Employees Association (SCSEA) sent a letter to Governor McMaster requesting hazard pay for “all [state] employees who are required to report to work and interact with the public in some fashion.”

The letter, penned by SCSEA Executive Director Carlton Washington, acknowledged the “time of uncertainty in our state” but pointed out the “extreme risks..and sacrifices” that state employees face while continuing to work.

He pointed to the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, which reported 43 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to Washington, 26 of those infected were staff members and 17 were residents. One of the residents has died from COVID-19 related complications.

Washington said that the some 15,000 state employees on the frontlines need personal protective equipment (PPE), increased testing and contact tracing, and proper compensation “for the stressful and uncertain hours spent exposed to this pandemic.”

He went on to say that in his view, the starting point for hazard pay would be time and a half wages. The hazard pay should be available to all employees- both full and part time- for all hours of their work; it should also be included in their regular paychecks, according to Washington.

Notably, Washington purported that it is “most important that hazard pay be retroactive from the beginning of the public health emergency and last for its duration.”

Washington concluded by saying that providing hazard pay is the least we can do for our essential state employees.