Search continues for missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – The search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cayce, S.C. continues today, as officials are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to come forward.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are searching for Faye Marie Swetlik, who went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce.

A press conference in regard to the search for Swetlik has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway.

Police said Swetlik is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a haircut and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

Additionally, anyone nearby with a home surveillance — such as a Ring or a Wyze device — is asked to call 803-205-4444 and to let investigators know if you have footage from Monday between 2 and 5 p.m.