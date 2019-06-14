Search for missing SC pony comes to a tragic end

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WCBD) — A week-long search for a missing South Carolina pony has come to end. Yesterday, Stolen Horse International, a Facebook group dedicated to locating missing horses, confirmed that Pikachu, the 2-month old Palomino was found dead.

According to the Associated Press, Pikachu was first reported missing last Thursday morning, when her owner, Kate Nichols, said she disappeared in the middle of the night. Nichols saw no signs of foul play by another animal and was offering a $1000 reward for the pony’s safe return.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday night, Laurens County deputies said that Pikachu, the 50-pound foal, was found dead in a barn.

Pikachu’s family is still grieving the loss of their baby.