Search for SC girl who disappeared 35 years ago restarts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A special team of state and federal agents has joined Lexington County deputies this week to try to solve the mystery of a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from her bedroom 35 years ago.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the agents specialize in missing children.

They are back in Jessica Gutierrez’s Lexington neighborhood to question neighbors, look for clues and review evidence in the case.

Jessica’s mother said the girl was gone when family members woke up on June 6, 1986 and a massive search of several days did not find her. She has not been seen since.