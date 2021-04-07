Search underway for possibly “armed and dangerous” suspect in Rock Hill, York County Sheriff’s Office says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A search is underway for a possibly “armed and dangerous” suspect Wednesday evening in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene in the 4400 block of Marshall Road for a report of a shooting involving multiple individuals.

Deputies are currently in the area searching for a suspect described as a young black man wearing a black hoodie and camo pants. The suspect is possibly armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Residents are being asked to remain in their homes and lock their doors as the search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.