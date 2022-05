SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A U.S. Coast Guard search is underway after a plane crash Friday morning.

Officials said they’re focusing the search 20 miles southeast of Wassaw Island.

The aircraft involved is a Cirrus SR22, which is a single-engine four- or five-seat plane, according to the Coast Guard.

Wassaw is one of Georgia’s coastal barrier islands located within the borders of Chatham County.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.