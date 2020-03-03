SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will begin Wednesday morning at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Tournament play will begin at 11 a.m. with Auburn vs Vanderbilt and then Ole Miss vs Missouri will play at 1:25 p.m.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will play on Friday.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena staff want fans to be aware of their clear bag policy and clutch purse, or wallet, regulations. Click here to learn more.

Tickets are available to purchase the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and on Ticketmaster.com.

Single-session ticket prices:

Wednesday and Thursday sessions: $15

Friday sessions: $20

Saturday Semifinals and Sunday’s Championship game: $25.

Family Four Pack promotion includes four tickets for one session and four vouchers for a hot dog, chip and drink, redeemable at arena concessions. Prices for the family four packs are as follows:

Session 1, 2 or 3: $48

Session 4 or 5: $64

Session 6 or 7: $80

Reserved ticket books are also available for $120. A ticket book contains seven tickets, one for each session, which allows one person to attend all 13 games. All tickets prices are subject to additional taxes and fees.

