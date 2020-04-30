More than 65,000 unemployment claims were filed last week, SC DEW says decline continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw another decrease for instate workers last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending April 25th totaled 65,159, a decrease of 7,957 compared to the previous week’s count of 73,116.

“For the second week in a row, we have had a significant decline in the number of individuals filing initial claims for unemployment. From a high of 87,686 two weeks ago, the 65,134 new claims this week this week reflect a drop of 22,552 claims,” said the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

This data means 65,159 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 5,496 claims

Berkeley County: 2,546 claims

Dorchester County: 1,886 claims

Colleton County: 326 claims

Georgetown County: 751 claims

Williamsburg County: 295 claims