See how South Carolina is preparing for possible winter weather over the weekend

This graphic shows predicted winter weather impacts in South Carolina as of Thursday morning (Jan. 13)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is likely some parts of South Carolina will see a mix of winter weather over the weekend, and state emergency management officials encourage residents to be prepared.

Forecasters say people living in the upstate and midlands could experience a mix of snow, sleet, or ice beginning Saturday evening and into the day Sunday. Most of the state, like the Lowcountry and Peedee regions, will only see cold rain with a chance for thunderstorms.

Below freezing temperatures are expected to last through the start of next week, particularly during the night in the upstate.

“We are monitoring the possibility of winter storm weather in the Upstate and Midlands region this weekend. Residents in these areas should start monitoring local weather forecasts and prepare safety precautions ahead of this weekend.” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

“Motorists need to prepare for winter weather driving before a winter storm hits, especially those living in the Upstate or areas of our state that see more severe winter weather conditions,” said officials from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging motorists to check the forecast frequently and stay informed before travel because conditions on the roadways can deteriorate rapidly.

Troopers will be monitoring the roadways for hazardous road conditions.

SCDOT has been proactive in preparing for any possible weather. They are prepared to work around the clock using all available resources to make sure motorists are safe when traveling on roads and bridges if winter weather does impact the Palmetto State.

THIS WEEKEND'S STORM



A major storm will move across the southeastern US over the weekend.



Lowcountry impacts: 1-2" of rain, gusts to 45 mph, isolated thunderstorms



There won't be any winter weather impacts locally from snow or ice.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/V6xREvYDe9 — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) January 13, 2022

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT crews will deploy 60,000 tons of salt where needed along with over 525,000 gallons of salt brine and approximately 275,000 gallons of ice-breaking chemicals.

“SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions,” the department said.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provided several tips to help residents prepare for any possible winter weather conditions: