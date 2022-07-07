The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in South Carolina.

#46. Allendale County

– Median household income: $26,074

— 52.5% below state average, 59.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 7.9%

— #3,094 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%

— #3,129 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Marion County

– Median household income: $30,791

— 43.9% below state average, 52.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

— #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

— #3,093 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Marlboro County

– Median household income: $31,528

— 42.5% below state average, 51.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 6.4%

— #3,127 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%

— #3,081 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Lee County

– Median household income: $32,851

— 40.1% below state average, 49.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

— #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

— #3,053 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Williamsburg County

– Median household income: $35,681

— 35.0% below state average, 45.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

— #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%

— #2,977 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Dillon County

– Median household income: $36,429

— 33.6% below state average, 44.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

— #2,954 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Colleton County

– Median household income: $36,748

— 33.0% below state average, 43.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,975 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

— #2,941 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Orangeburg County

– Median household income: $36,802

— 32.9% below state average, 43.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

— #2,939 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Darlington County

– Median household income: $37,141

— 32.3% below state average, 42.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

— #2,923 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Barnwell County

– Median household income: $37,572

— 31.5% below state average, 42.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

— #2,744 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%

— #2,906 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Cherokee County

– Median household income: $37,787

— 31.1% below state average, 41.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

— #2,897 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Hampton County

– Median household income: $38,178

— 30.4% below state average, 41.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

— #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Greenwood County

– Median household income: $41,081

— 25.1% below state average, 36.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #2,721 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Union County

– Median household income: $41,117

— 25.1% below state average, 36.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

— #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #2,719 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Chesterfield County

– Median household income: $41,937

— 23.6% below state average, 35.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

— #2,816 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #2,657 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Bamberg County

– Median household income: $42,830

— 21.9% below state average, 34.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

— #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

— #2,582 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Abbeville County

– Median household income: $43,090

— 21.5% below state average, 33.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

— #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

— #2,564 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Saluda County

– Median household income: $43,410

— 20.9% below state average, 33.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

— #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #2,544 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Fairfield County

– Median household income: $43,861

— 20.1% below state average, 32.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

— #2,508 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Clarendon County

– Median household income: $43,881

— 20.0% below state average, 32.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

— #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

— #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Chester County

– Median household income: $43,985

— 19.8% below state average, 32.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

— #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

— #2,496 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Laurens County

– Median household income: $44,374

— 19.1% below state average, 31.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

— #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #2,462 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Jasper County

– Median household income: $45,924

— 16.3% below state average, 29.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #2,331 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Newberry County

– Median household income: $46,038

— 16.1% below state average, 29.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

— #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Sumter County

– Median household income: $46,570

— 15.1% below state average, 28.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #2,273 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. McCormick County

– Median household income: $47,402

— 13.6% below state average, 27.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Florence County

– Median household income: $49,645

— 9.5% below state average, 23.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

— #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #1,974 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Oconee County

– Median household income: $49,691

— 9.4% below state average, 23.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,968 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $49,844

— 9.1% below state average, 23.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

— #1,950 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Pickens County

– Median household income: $51,032

— 7.0% below state average, 21.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Horry County

– Median household income: $51,570

— 6.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,743 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Georgetown County

– Median household income: $52,488

— 4.3% below state average, 19.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #990 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Edgefield County

– Median household income: $52,491

— 4.3% below state average, 19.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #761 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #1,600 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Aiken County

– Median household income: $53,385

— 2.7% below state average, 17.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,515 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Anderson County

– Median household income: $53,598

— 2.3% below state average, 17.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,491 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Spartanburg County

– Median household income: $53,757

— 2.0% below state average, 17.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,476 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Kershaw County

– Median household income: $53,980

— 1.6% below state average, 16.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

— #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,444 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Richland County

– Median household income: $54,441

— 0.8% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

— #983 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,400 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Greenville County

– Median household income: $62,422

— 13.8% above state average, 4.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

— #575 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #723 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Lexington County

– Median household income: $62,740

— 14.4% above state average, 3.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

— #698 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #704 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Dorchester County

– Median household income: $63,501

— 15.7% above state average, 2.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #603 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #666 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Lancaster County

– Median household income: $65,421

— 19.2% above state average, 0.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

— #511 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #551 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Berkeley County

– Median household income: $65,443

— 19.3% above state average, 0.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #603 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #549 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Charleston County

– Median household income: $67,182

— 22.5% above state average, 3.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.8%

— #321 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #484 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. York County

– Median household income: $68,555

— 25.0% above state average, 5.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

— #351 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #424 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Beaufort County

– Median household income: $71,430

— 30.2% above state average, 9.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.7%

— #363 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #340 highest among all counties nationwide