WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday released a statement in support of bipartisan legislation designed to reduce gun violence.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was introduced by the Senate and focuses largely on the issue of mental health.

According to Graham, the legislation would “provide states with additional resources to act in [the area of mental health] as they see fit,” regardless of whether they have Red Flag laws.

It also “expands the scope of mental health records that will be entered into the background check system to capture already adjudicated behavior for juveniles related to violence.”

Graham said that as a long-time gun owner and advocate for the Second Amendment, he is hesitant to limit the rights of responsible Americans. However, he acknowledged that he has been “horrified by the recent spate of mass shootings and the link between mental health and gun violence.”

While he still opposes proposals put forth by President Joe Biden and the U.S. House of Representatives, Graham said that he believes the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act has a good chance of passing.