WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court.

Sources told the Associated Press on Friday that Biden will tap federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. That news was later confirmed by the White House.

But another possible candidate that was up for consideration, SC judge J. Michelle Childs, received support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Sen. Graham.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” he said.

Sen. Graham said he believes “attacks by the left” on Judge Childs “worked,” but did not provide any insight into his comment.

The top senator from South Carolina told CBS’ Face the Nation last month he couldn’t think of a better person for the high court. “She’s considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist,” he said. “There’s no affirmative action component if you pick her. She is highly qualified.”

Childs was also a top pick from Congressman Jim Clyburn, whose efforts helped President Biden win the Palmetto State and rebirth his presidential run in 2020.

“Judge (Michelle) Childs has everything I think it takes to be great,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn has argued that, if Childs were nominated, she could win the backing of South Carolina’s two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — an enticing prospect for Biden, offering the possibility of a pick that could satisfy the party and also win bipartisan support.

In a statement Friday, Sen. Graham said he expected a “respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee” over Biden’s probable pick.

“The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated,” he said.