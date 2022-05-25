WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday submitted funding requests for several projects, many of which will impact the Lowcountry, to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The member-directed requests are to fund Commerce, Justice, and Science; Military Construction; and Agricultural projects throughout the state.

$960,000 was requested for Enough is Enough in Mount Pleasant to conduct online exploitation prevention.

In the Military Construction department, Graham requested millions of dollars for repairs and/or additions to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, including:

$37,600,000 and $38,300,000 for the replacement of recruit barracks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

$1,190,000 to plan and design a new fuel pier at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

$5,400,000 to plan and design a new dental clinic at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Graham said that he plans to announce additional funding requests in the near future.