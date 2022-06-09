WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee for several Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies projects across the state.

Requests for projects in the Lowcountry totaled over $25 million and included:

$10,334,000 for facilities and to improve cancer care at the Medical University of South Carolina.

$8,520,000 to increase access to health care at Roper St. Francis Hospital.

$6,475,000 for facilities and equipment to improve oncology care at Roper St. Francis Hospital.

Other requests included money for universities, foundations, and other healthcare facilities across the state.