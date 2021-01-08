Sen. Graham says he does not support the impeachment of President Trump after Wednesday’s insurrection in Washington

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will not support impeachment in the final days of President Trump’s term in office.

Calls for a second impeachment began circulating after a Trump-inspired mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers voted to certify the Electoral College votes.

“If Speaker Pelosi pushed impeachment in the last days of the Trump presidency, it will do more harm than good. I’m hopeful President-elect Biden sees the damage that would be done from such action,” he said.

Sen. Graham said Nancy Pelosi was “hanging by a political thread” and that “Senator Schumer lives in fear of primary from the radical left.”

He said it is up to President-elect Biden to step in an allow the nation to heal.

“Any attempt to impeach President Trump would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a dangerous precedent for the future of the presidency.”

During a press conference on Thursday where he spoke on the insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol and calls for invoking the 25th Amendment, Sen. Graham said:

“There’s been a constant effort by people from the president’s legal team to provide misinformation, to distort the facts, to make accusations that cannot be proven, that needs to stop. As to the 25th Amendment being invoked, I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point. I’m looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset. And we will hand off power in a traditional sense by it being a peaceful transfer.”

Still, Sen. Graham told reporters on Thursday that he believed Trump’s legacy was “tarnished“ by what happened on Wednesday.

“If something else happens all options will be on the table,” he said.